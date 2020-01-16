BBC pundit slams some Celtic fans

Leigh Griffiths is struggling at Neil Lennon’s Celtic at the moment.

Tam McManus has said on PLZ Soccer that Celtic fans need to show striker Leigh Griffiths more respect.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Griffith’s days at Celtic are numbered.

Subscribe

However, according to McManus, fans of the Scottish Premiership giants need to remember how good the 29-year-old Scotland international striker is.

McManus said about Griffiths on PLZ Soccer, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: “I think probably his days are numbered at Celtic. He put another one up with a silence sort of thing. I don't think there was a lot in it.

"Celtic fans need to remember Leigh Griffiths is a top player and has been a great servant for Celtic. I think they signed him for £1million and he has scored over 100 goals in an elite category of Celtic strikers.

"He's a treble treble winner and I think he scored 40 goals one season as well for Celtic so I think he deserves more respect from some of the supporters, especially on social media.”

Celtic stay beyond January

Griffiths has not been on top of his game for a while now, and it is hard to see Celtic keep faith in the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man for much longer.

After all, the Scotland international is now 29 years of age, and the Hoops have recently signed 21-year-old Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

However, given that Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble in Scotland and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, manager Neil Lennon will need Griffiths, who is very unlikely to leave the Glasgow giants in the January transfer window.

Celtic will face Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup this weekend.