Aston Villa and West Ham-linked striker reportedly set to leave for England, has £8.5m agreement

Aston Villa and West Ham United are just two of the clubs being credited with an interest in the player.

A striker linked to Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and West Ham United is on his way to England, according to HLN.

The Belgian website reports that Genk are about to lose Mbwana Samatta but doesn't say who to - although it notes that Aston Villa, West Ham, Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion have each been credited with an interest before.

Samatta is said to have an agreement with Genk that he can leave for around £8.5 million, despite having scored 76 goals in 191 games for the reigning champions.

And that could prove a bargain for English sides looking for a new centre forward.

Aston Villa, in particular, fall into that category, having been forced to name a winger and central midfielder up front for Sunday's defeat against Manchester City in the absence of Wesley Moraes.

But West Ham, Norwich and Brighton could also seek to strengthen, each having only one recognised striker on more than five league goals for the season.

Samatta, the 27-year-old Tanzania international, has already ignored offers from Middle East clubs as he holds out for a move to the Premier League, according to HLN.