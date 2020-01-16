Arteta claims Arsenal player he's not used has improved so much in training

Hector Bellerin has struggled with injury this season, but is starting to show signs of improvement in Arsenal training.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has improved hugely in training.

Bellerin has struggled with injury at Arsenal this term, and has yet to feature since Arteta took charge.

The Spaniard could yet come back into starting contention soon though, as he is starting to look much better in training according to the Arsenal boss.

"He has been training with us for the past few days, he is looking much sharper, much better,” Arteta said.

“He needs a little chunk of training sessions before he is ready to compete but he is looking much better.”

Bellerin’s return to fitness should be a boost for Arsenal, as he will increase their options in defence.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been used at right-back regularly by Arteta, but the youngster doesn’t feel that he is best suited to that position.

Bellerin, on the other hand, is an out and out full-back and he will surely come into Arteta’s starting line-up when he is fully fit.

Arsenal are next in action against Sheffield United at the weekend, but it seems likely that Bellerin will not feature in that match, with his return set to come at a later date.