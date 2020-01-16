'He's awful', 'could be an option': Some Arsenal fans react to report about £22m centre-back

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with Djene Dakonam - some of the Gunners faithful have been commenting on the report.

A number of Arsenal fans have had their say on the transfer report linking the Gunners to Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam once again, as per a report in The Sun.

The 28-year-old continues to impress for the Spanish side and was named in the La Liga Teams of the Year for 2017-18 and 2018-19, first alongside Sergio Ramos and then Gerard Pique.

Dakonam was linked with Arsenal last summer, Football London reporting that then Gunners head coach Unai Emery had gone to watch a game between Valencia and Getafe, partly to check out the Togo international.

"Djene is noted to be an exceptional passer of the ball and as a former full-back shows great composure in possession," wrote the outlet.

Although Emery has since left the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta has taken the Arsenal reins, the Gunners are still believed to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this month.

Arsenal's defence has come under major scrutiny this season, particularly at centre-back, with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi all playing in the role this term - to varying degrees of success.

According to The Sun, Dakonam is also on the radar of Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur, plus fellow Premier League sides Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The defender is contracted to Getafe until 2023, and is reportedly valued at around £22million despite Football London having previously quoted a £30million release clause.

Djene has won 49 caps for Togo, can fill in at right-back, and while last season he was booked 15 times and shown three red cards, this term he has been shown just two yellows.