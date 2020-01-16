American Express golf tournament: 2020 prize money set for $800,000 increase

The 2020 edition of the American Express golf tournament is set to see a big shakeup in its prize money.

We may be in the middle of winter here in the UK but the PGA stops for nothing and this week finds itself in the sunny state of California for the newly renamed American Express tournament.

Formerly known as the Desert Classic, the American Express tournament is hosted annually from three different golf courses which makes for an exciting and unpredictable prospect for players and fans alike.

However, one thing that is almost a guarantee is that a US golfer is most likely to win as in eight of the past 10 years, a US golfer has taken home the top prize.

But how much money is on offer for the tournament?

SPORTING CONTROVERSY: WWE has moved to BT Sport and Sky customers aren't pleased

The American Express 2020 is underway!

The 2020 edition of the tournament, titled The American Express this year, gets going properly on Thursday, January 16th and continues for a duration of four days with play coming to an end on Sunday, January 19th.

Just as it has for the past few years, the competition is to be held across the following three golf courses: La Quinta Country Club, PGA West Tournament Course and PGA West Stadium Course.

How much could players win?

The prize money purse has seen an $800,000 increase for the 2020 edition with the total purse adding up to a remarkable $6.7 million.

The 2020 winner will take home a truly staggering $1.206 million with the rest being divided between the lower-ranked players.

How to watch

For golf fans in the UK, Sky Sports Golf is set to broadcast all the action with extensive coverage across all four days of the event.

As well as being available on TV, Sky Sports Golf is available through Sky's streaming service NOW TV.

On opening day, January 16th, coverage of the American Express gets underway from 4:30pm and continues on into the evening.