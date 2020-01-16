Agent meets player’s club, responds to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Matias Vecino has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Matias Vecino is happy at Inter, the player’s agent Pasquale Guarro has said, as quoted by Calciomercato, amid speculation linking him with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Vecino has been linked with Premier League duo Everton and Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Gianlucadimarzio.com has claimed that Inter Milan are considering adding the 28-year-old to the deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Spurs this month.

Gianlucadimarzio.com has also reported that Everton are interested in the Uruguay international, and that Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti likes him.

Calciomercato has also claimed of interest in the midfielder from Everton, but the player’s agent has said that he is happy at Inter after meeting with the Italian club’s hierarchy.

Calciomercato quotes Guarro as saying about Vecino after meeting with Inter officials: “We didn’t talk about players, absolutely not. Matias in the Premier League? He is happy in Milan.

“The hypotheses that are circulating, are all created by the media. Matias is very happy at Inter. We spoke about other stuff.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Vecino has made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The midfielder has also scored one goal in 238 minutes of Champions League football for Antonio Conte's side this season, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the Uruguay international made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Nerazzurri, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.