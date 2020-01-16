Quick links

‘Absolutely dire’: Some Arsenal fans react after hearing Arteta’s reported new transfer target

Subhankar Mondal
Both teams pose for the press before the French Cup match between Linas Montlhery and Paris Saint-Germain on January 05, 2020 in Bondoufle, France.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Layvin Kurzawa interest

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Kurzawa from French giants PSG in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta's side are lining up a £6 million move for the 27-year-old France international.

The British tabloid has claimed that the North London outfit were looking to sign the defender on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, but they want to land him now due to injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

 

Serial winner

It has been also claimed that former Arsenal and PSG manager Unai Emery recommended the left-back to the Gunners.

Kurzawa has been at PSG since 2015 when he joined them from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £20 million.

The left-back has won the Ligue 1 title thrice with PSG and has extensive experience of playing in the Champions League.

What some Arsenal fans think

Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation regarding Kurzawa, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
