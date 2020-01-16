Aaron Hernandez’s net worth explained: Netflix’s Killer Inside documentary chronicles his rise and fall

This enlightening piece of work is a must-see for documentary enthusiasts.

A new Netflix documentary is encouraging audiences to consider Aaron Hernandez's net worth.

Never mind "new year, new me."

It's all about "new year, new binge!" The popular streaming service had a truly amazing year in 2019, delivering a range of great series and even a couple of films nominated for Best Picture at the forthcoming Academy Awards.

Reflecting back on the previous year's output, it becomes immediately obvious just how much great documentary work they put out. It's worth highlighting the likes of American Factory, Tell Me Who I Am, Homecoming, Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer and The Black Godfather, but there was so much more than that.

This year, the streamer is wasting no time and has recently unveiled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots celebrates a 12 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5,...

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

This three-episode limited series chronicles the rise and fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Through the use of interviews, footage and beyond, the documentary takes a detailed look into how he went from becoming a superstar player to a convicted killer.

In 2013, the Patriots hotshot was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancée's sister. As anticipated, this led to the team letting him go. In 2015 he was charged with first-degree murder and swiftly sentenced to life in prison.

That wasn't all though. After being indicted for the double homicide of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in 2012, he was eventually acquitted in 2017. However, days after the trial he was found deceased in his prison cell and the cause of death was determined suicide.

In the wake of his passing, he was diagnosed with CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Aaron Hernandez net worth

As highlighted by Cheatsheet, Aaron Hernandez's net worth at his time of death was $50,000. The source also notes that his estate was valued at $0.

Documentary audiences were quick to speculate his net worth, which is hardly surprising considering his fame and status ahead of the charges.

The figure may seem pretty surprising, but it can be easily explained...

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Aaron Hernandez is escorted into the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court for his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron...

Where did the money go?

There was plenty on the horizon!

As outlined by the earlier source (Cheatsheet), he actually signed a seven-year $40 million contract with the Patriots in 2012. This also included a $12.5 million signing bonus - not bad at all.

This meant he would've earned roughly $1.3 million in 2014 and gradually this would have increased each year, arriving at an impressive estimate of about $6 million in 2017.

Then again, it didn't exactly work out this way. The Patriots dropped him after the charges and his endorsements from Puma, CytoSport and Muscle Milk were cancelled. As for the money he already had, the majority of it went on legal fees over the years.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?