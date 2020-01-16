£27m man names his dream club amid Aston Villa and West Ham links

Steven Nzonzi has been linked with Premier League trio Villa, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton after falling out of favour at Roma.

Steven Nzonzi appears to be aiming higher than the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United, admitting to Telefoot that he dreams of turning out for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Five years after swapping Stoke City for Sevilla, a veteran World Cup winner appears to have been offered a route back into the Premier League by a number of clubs.

Aston Villa are crying out for some leadership and nous in the centre of the park and, after their 6-1 thrashing by Manchester City, the Mirror linked Dean Smith's inconsistent charges with a move for Roma’s £27 million misfit.

Nzonzi, who has flopped on loan at Galatasaray, is a target for Crystal Palace too, according to TEAMtalk. Everton and West Ham United have expressed an interest as well, if Gazzetta dello Sport is to be believed.

But the well-travelled enforcer has not given up hope yet of pulling on the famous red and blue shirt of his boyhood club.

“I hope I can stay in a top European league. PSG? My entire family lives in Paris and I’m a Parisian - it’d be nice for any players to play at this club,” Nzonzi told Telefoot when discussing his future this week.

At 31, a dream move to the Parc des Princes might have passed Nzonzi by but it cannot be completely ruled out at this stage.

Thomas Tuchel is desperately looking to find a way to shoehorn Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria into the same starting XI but, as shown in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Monaco, an uber-attacking 4-2-4 formation only works with an intelligent and combative operator holding the fort in the middle.

Someone like Nzonzi, perhaps.