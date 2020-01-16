24-year-old claims Villa want to sign him... and move would appeal to him

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is known to be looking to make additions this month, with his side struggling in the Premier League.

PSV Eindhoven winger Gaston Pereiro has suggested to Sport 890 in Uruguay that Aston Villa are interested in signing him.

Villa are looking to improve their attack this month, with Pereiro’s name coming from out of nowhere to be linked with them.

The Uruguayan international looks set to leave PSV in the coming weeks, and he claims that he has an offer from Villa to ponder.

"PSV told me that they have already come to an agreement with Cincinnati. I told my representative that if there is a chance to stay in Europe I prefer that. He is working on an offer from Aston Villa,” he said live on radio.

Pereiro’s suggestion that he is keen on a move to Villa is interesting, as he could improve the creative options in Dean Smith’s line.

Villa have relied heavily on Jack Grealish to crete openings for them this season, but Pereiro would take some of the burden off the English playmaker.

Pereiro would arrive at Villa not fully match sharp though, as he has barely featured this season.

The 24-year-old has played just eight times across all competitions, but his previous record in Holland has been strong.

Pereiro scored 11 goals and claimed eight assists last term, and Villa would be hoping that he could recreate those sort of figures in the Premier League if he did join.