24 Hours in Police Custody: Do they get paid? Audiences can't grasp why criminals agree to appear!

It's thoroughly entertaining, but it does raise some pressing questions.

24 Hours in Police Custody has returned but audiences are asking whether they get paid to be on there or not.

Hands down, the show is one of the very best on telly!

Arguably, this has been the case for ages now. The British documentary series first arrived back in 2014 and people were immediately hooked. It comes from the same production company - The Garden Productions - that offers 24 Hours in A&E. However, the most popular docs tend to centre on true crime, and this is definitely one of the more immersive.

A wealth of cameras are set up in the station and accompany officers as they head out into the unknown and tackle a range of crimes. It's truly unpredictable television, as you simply never know what may be going on around the corner.

It's recently been back on our screens in 2020, but with its reemergence arises a familiar question...

24 Hours in Police Custody causes confusion

Audiences are again surprised that some of the people on the show agree to be on it.

It makes sense for the police to be on it, as they are confident in their professionalism and ability. Then, there's the added motivation to enlighten audiences about their work and how difficult and important it is.

On the other hand, some can't quite grasp why any criminal would agree to be filmed. This isn't exactly a new concern, as the below tweets suggest:

24 Hours in Police Custody: Do they get paid?

No, there is no reason to believe that the criminals are paid to participate in 24 Hours in Police Custody.

This would raise all sorts of issues. However, that does raise further questions as to why any criminal would be happy to appear...

Simon Ford explains

The mind behind the series - Simon Ford - has, fortunately, opened up about what may encourage people to be filmed.

As highlighted by the Radio Times, he revealed: "At the beginning, I thought: ‘Why would any criminal ever want to be on this programme?"

He continued: "I was utterly amazed when we first started that anyone would talk to us... But the psychology is that people don’t feel listened to. They’re brought to the station and being asked about specifics of that day, but they want to tell a bigger story. They want to give an explanation of themselves: ‘It’s because of my drug addiction’ or ‘because I was abused as a child’ or whatever.”

For some, it presents a chance to get their story out there. Then again, not everybody agrees with being filmed and these don't make it into the show. Some agree to have their face blurred or voice changed, but some flat out refuse.

There are exceptions though, as Simon explains: "We have to balance the suspect’s right to privacy with the public’s right to know... in cases where someone doesn’t want to be on the programme, we might decide it’s in the public interest for that person to be seen.”

