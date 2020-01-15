Jose Mourinho claims one Spurs player is now looking so much fitter

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela is now edging closer to full fitness according to Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Erik Lamela is clearly getting fitter now.

Lamela was ruled out through injury for the first few weeks of Mourinho’s reign, but the Argentine midfielder has started to make an impact at Tottenham again now.

Lamela was selected to start for Spurs against Middlesbrough last night, and he got on the scoresheet as Mourinho’s side ran out 2-1 winners in the FA Cup.

And Mourinho feels that Lamela is now starting to get back to full health.

“I am happy with Lamela and Gio. Lamela was out for so long, he has been coming back step by step,” he said. “Playing 20 minutes here, half an hour against Liverpool and 90 here. You could see his fitness is coming.”

Another scorer on the evening was Giovani Lo Celso, who set Spurs on their way to victory with a fine finish.

And Mourinho added: “Gio again has been step by step. He was so so good against Liverpool and so so good here again. I am happy with the boys. They played with intensity. And I am happy with result obviously.”

Lo Celso and Lamela could both now have big chances of starting for Spurs in their next match.

The playmaking duo both caught the eye, as they drifted into space, and created some excellent chances for their teammates.

Spurs’s attacking play had some real fluency about it at times last night, and even though they were playing against lower league opponents their display was encouraging at times.

Tottenham are next in action against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.