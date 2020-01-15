'Wow, here we go': Some Spurs fans buzzing after 'superb' midfield star is linked

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Wylan Cyprien, who has impressed for Nice this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear hopeful over suggestions that Wylan Cyprien could be on their radar.

The Daily Mail suggest that Spurs are interested in the Nice midfielder, who is valued at around £20 million.

Jose Mourinho is known to be on the look out for players in January, as he looks to inject some more quality into Tottenham’s team.

And Spurs fans are optimistic that a deal for Cyprien could be a possibility.

If Cyprien was to arrive at Spurs he would immediately improve their midfield options.

Tottenham are without Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele currently, as the pair are injured, while Eric Dier remains out of form, and some questions have been asked of Harry Winks.

Cyprien has been a star in Ligue 1 this term, where he has netted six goals in 18 appearances for Nice, and claimed three assists.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this month, but there is an expectation that they will be active in the coming weeks.