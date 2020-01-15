Quick links

'Wow, here we go': Some Spurs fans buzzing after 'superb' midfield star is linked

Nice's French midfielder Wylan Cyprien celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nice and Toulouse on March 15, 2019 at the "Allianz Riviera" stadium in...
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Wylan Cyprien, who has impressed for Nice this season.

Nice's French midfielder Wylan Cyprien celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nice and Toulouse on March 15, 2019 at the

Tottenham Hotspur fans generally appear hopeful over suggestions that Wylan Cyprien could be on their radar.

The Daily Mail suggest that Spurs are interested in the Nice midfielder, who is valued at around £20 million.

 

Jose Mourinho is known to be on the look out for players in January, as he looks to inject some more quality into Tottenham’s team.

And Spurs fans are optimistic that a deal for Cyprien could be a possibility.

If Cyprien was to arrive at Spurs he would immediately improve their midfield options.

Tottenham are without Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele currently, as the pair are injured, while Eric Dier remains out of form, and some questions have been asked of Harry Winks.

Cyprien has been a star in Ligue 1 this term, where he has netted six goals in 18 appearances for Nice, and claimed three assists.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this month, but there is an expectation that they will be active in the coming weeks.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

