'Wow': Jermain Defoe admits to being wowed at Steven Gerrard's Rangers & Liverpool claim

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is hoping to win the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers this season.

Jermain Defoe has admitted that he was wowed when Steven Gerrard claimed that Rangers 'reminds him of Liverpool'.

Former Premier League striker, Defoe, was explaining how he was left amazed by the support Rangers fans showed during their Dubai training camp, as he also shared that Gerrard made the Liverpool and Rangers comparison when he first joined.

It wouldn't be a surprise if there are sections of Liverpool supporters supporting Gerrard in his quest to win the Premiership title with Rangers.

Nonetheless, speaking to The Transfer Show on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 7:55 pm), Defoe shared how 'unbelievable' Rangers' support has been.

“Jim [White] we spoke, I spoke to you when it was all coming out about me [signing for Rangers],” Defoe told Sky Sports. “And I said that I was really excited. The manager said to me that this reminds him of Liverpool. I was like 'really, wow'.

“It has been just so unbelievable. I am so taken aback. The support that we get. We were in Dubai for like a training camp for a week. I had to go to brunch and there were 300 Rangers fans in the room. It was carnage. It was unbelievable.

“I walked into a room and I couldn't believe it. Literally, everywhere we go we have that sort of support. It's amazing.”

Before the winter break, Rangers recorded a very valuable win against their Old Firm rivals which put them within two points of Neil Lennon's men.

This time last season, Rangers were hot on Celtic's heels but during the second half of the campaign a number of poor results let down Gerrard's side.

He will be hoping his players have learnt from those mistake because if they have then it wouldn't be a surprise to see the title race go to the last day of the season.