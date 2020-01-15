World Of Warcraft: How to unlock adorable Vulpera following update 8.3

A simple guide for how to unlock the Vulpera for World Of Warcraft following update 8.3.

Blizzard Entertainment's exciting update 8.3 has arrived for World Of Warcraft and it's the final major update to the Battle For Azeroth expansion. This update is named Visions of N'Zoth, and its arrival allows players to unlock a new Allied Race for the Horde named Vulpera. In this article you'll discover how to unlock the adorable fox-like race.

Along with the Vulpera for the Horde, update 8.3 for World Of Warcraft also introduces the Mechagnomes race. In addition to these two new races, the update also comes with a Legendary Cloak, a unique 12 boss raid as well as Mage Tower inspired challenges for one-to-five players named Horrific Visions.

Yes, there's a lot of new features and content introduced via the update, but everything below will strictly relate to how to unlock the Vulpera.

LEGENDS OF RUNETERRA: How to sign up for the League Of Legends card game beta

How to unlock the Vulpera in World Of Warcraft update 8.3

You must complete the following objectives to unlock the Vulpera in World Of Warcraft update 8.3:

Reach exalted with the Volundai faction (Horde only)

Earn the Secret In The Sands achievement

Once you've achieved the above, you will then unlock a unique questline for recruiting and unlocking the Vulpera.

Know that there are several storylines in Vol'dun for acquiring the Secret In The Sands achievement:

Unlikely Allies

The Warguard’s Fate

The Three Keepers

Atul’Aman

Dangers in the Desert

A City of Secrets

Storming the Spire

When you unlock the Vulpera, you will also be rewarded with a Caravan Hyena that any of your Horde characters can mount.

Per a datamine back in 2019 (via PC Gamer), the Vulpera racial traits and powers are as follows:

Bag of Tricks: Use a trick on an enemy to damage them, or an ally to heal them.

Make Camp: Set your camp location outdoors.

Return to Camp: Teleport back to your camp location.

Nose for Trouble: Take less damage from the first strike inflicted by an enemy.

Vulpera Survival Kit: Find extra goods when you loot humanoids.

Fire Resistance: Take less damage from fire.

FORTNITE: Is it actually shutting down in 2020?

And that's all you need to know about how to unlock the Vulpera in World Of Warcraft.