'Incoming panic', 'booooo': Some Wolves fans react to transfer announcement

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir has embarked on an 18-month loan spell after his previous stint away from Molineux was cut short.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Rafa Mir's latest loan switch (official WWFC website).

Wolves signed the striker in January 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Valencia, but his opportunities at Molineux have been limited.

This season, Mir joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Molineux, but made little impact in the Garibaldi Red.

The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi's side, with just four starts and just two Championship starts, as he failed to dislodge Lewis Grabban as the Reds first-choice striker.

In addition, the Spaniard failed to score a single goal during his time in the East Midlands, although he did at least manage to notch up two assists (Transfermarkt).

It therefore came as little surprise that Mir's loan was cut short, and not long after that announcement, it was then confirmed by Wolves that he would be joining Spanish second tier outfit SD Huesca on an 18-month loan deal.

Here is what some Wolves fans on social media made of the news:

Why not just get rid, loaning him clearly isn’t helping — JonnySZN (@Joey__WWFC) 14 January 2020

Incoming panic and meltdown......



— Fergie (@FergusonStuart) 14 January 2020

ok good luck to him. Any chance of us bringing someone in though? — (@ElBarto2019) 14 January 2020

Completely forgot about that bloke — _.tomgibson (@tomgibs54345016) 14 January 2020

Watched his first ever appearance live, came on off the bench, then that was that didn’t see much of him since just been loaned out, which is good needs the minutes — Trystan Palmer (@TrystanPalmer7) 14 January 2020

Cutrone replacement already gone booooo — cal (@_calwwfc) 14 January 2020

that’s a weird man way of spelling “welcome Thomas Lamar” — Iz /\_/\ (@IsobelHarris02) 14 January 2020

You were supposed to sign a striker not let one go pic.twitter.com/3KGNM5c4km — Gary (@Gary_Poynton) 14 January 2020

Last season, Mir had a successful loan spell with UD Las Palmas in Spain’s Segunda Division, and in the summer, went on to lift the European Under-21 Championships with Spain's U21s.