Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'Incoming panic', 'booooo': Some Wolves fans react to transfer announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Rafa Mir of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Wolverhampton at Oakwell Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Barnsley, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir has embarked on an 18-month loan spell after his previous stint away from Molineux was cut short.

Rafa Mir of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Wolverhampton at Oakwell Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Barnsley, England.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Rafa Mir's latest loan switch (official WWFC website).

Wolves signed the striker in January 2018 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Valencia, but his opportunities at Molineux have been limited.

This season, Mir joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Molineux, but made little impact in the Garibaldi Red.

 

 

The 22-year-old made 13 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi's side, with just four starts and just two Championship starts, as he failed to dislodge Lewis Grabban as the Reds first-choice striker.

In addition, the Spaniard failed to score a single goal during his time in the East Midlands, although he did at least manage to notch up two assists (Transfermarkt).

It therefore came as little surprise that Mir's loan was cut short, and not long after that announcement, it was then confirmed by Wolves that he would be joining Spanish second tier outfit SD Huesca on an 18-month loan deal.

Here is what some Wolves fans on social media made of the news:

Last season, Mir had a successful loan spell with UD Las Palmas in Spain’s Segunda Division, and in the summer, went on to lift the European Under-21 Championships with Spain's U21s.

Rafa Mir of Spain with trophy after winning the 2019 UEFA U-21 Final between Spain and Germany at Stadio Friuli on June 30, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch