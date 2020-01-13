Who will replace Neil Ashton? Sunday Supplement fans have their say on new presenter!

Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement has been on the lookout for a new presenter after Neil Ashton left the role this week.

It's always tough to see a TV show changing presenters, especially after spending several years on the same show.

Fans of Sky Sport's Sunday Supplement are going to have to deal with one such change after it was revealed this week that Neil Ashton, who has hosted the show since 2012 was going to be stepping down.

The news has been greeted with messages of thanks for Neil Ashton as well as excitement at the prospect of a new presenter coming in to take the show forward.

But just who will replace the outgoing Neil Ashton?

MORE SPORT: BDO World Darts Championship 2020 prize money explained

Neil Ashton to leave Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement

After taking over from Brian Woolnough as the host of Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement in 2012, Neil Ashton is himself going to be stepping down from the role after seven years presenting the football debate show.

The decision for Ashton to step down from presenting duties came after it was announced that he would be taking on a PR consultancy role at Manchester United and it was deemed that he could not remain fully committed and impartial on Sunday Supplement.

Neil Ashton made the announcement on January 10th with a statement posted to Twitter.

Jacqui Oatley confirmed for Sunday Supplement

Sky have wasted little time in appointing a successor to Neil Ashton as they announced on January 14th that sports journalist Jacqui Oatley will be taking on the role from Sunday, January 19th onwards.

Jacqui Oatley has a huge wealth of experience to her name since breaking into the industry with her working for both the BBC and ITV in the past.

A football coach turned broadcaster and presenter, Jacqui Oatley made history in April 2007 when she became the first female commentator to appear on Match of the Day, which she later went on to host in March 2015.

For ITV, Jacqui has worked on the channel's football coverage, fronting the presenting team at the 2016 Euros and 2018 World Cup and also became the first female to present ITV 4's coverage of PDC darts competitions.

Jacqui Oatley's first appearance as Sunday Supplement's permanent host will be at 10am on Sunday, January 19th on the Sky Sports Football and Premier League channels.

I’m so, so happy to be asked to join @SundaySupp following @neilashton_’s fine stint. I’ve barely stopped smiling since! Thanks so much all for the kind messages, hugely appreciated. We’re going to have some fun with it. https://t.co/9TiJaExYsc — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) January 14, 2020

Fans react to the new presenter

Before she was even confirmed as the new presenter, Jacqui Oatley was already a popular choice among Sunday Supplement fans.

One Twitter user commented: "Please let Jacqui Oatley host the Sunday Supplement."

A huge outpouring of support has greeted the announcement with fellow journalists and sports fans congratulating Jacqui on the role.

Reshmin Chowdhury of BBC Sport, BT Sport and TalkSport commented on Twitter: "Such brilliant news, I’m so happy for you."

While former Arsenal striker Alex Scott added: "Congratulations @JacquiOatley see you Sunday mornings x"

And Eilidh Barbour of the BBC also commented: "Great stuff Jacqui! Congrats x"

However, not everyone is pleased to see Oatley take on the role as she pointed out in this tweet.

Genuinely appreciate the kind messages from colleagues and viewers alike re @SundaySupp. They mean so much. As for the sexist trolls, you chose the wrong target. 17 years in football press boxes means I’ve grown enough layers to laugh out loud. Thanks for the giggles #kitchen pic.twitter.com/PHDb7pcbN0 — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) January 15, 2020

Sunday Supplement returns to our screens at 10am on Sunday, January 19th on Sky Sports Football and Premier League and there will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in the new presenter.