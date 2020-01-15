Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Who?', 'Please not him': Some Tottenham fans react to new striker rumour they've heard

Olly Dawes
Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Porto striker Ze Luis.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis controls the ball during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and CD Aves on at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 3, 2019. (...

Tottenham Hotspur have today finalised their first January signing, taking midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica for 18 months.

Spurs have secured the Portuguese talent as Jose Mourinho's first signing at the club, with a permanent option in the deal for 2021.

That may not be the only loan deal Spurs strike though, with Porto striker Ze Luis now believed to be a target for Tottenham this month.

 

Portuguese newspaper Record report that Tottenham's move for Ze Luis is 'advanced', with agent Jorge Mendes playing a key role in the talks – just as he did with the Fernandes deal.

A work permit may be a problem given that Ze Luis has no European passport, but the aim is for Ze Luis to head on loan to Spurs until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has managed seven goals in just 12 league games this season, and offers an all-round option at the top of the pitch, which Spurs need with Harry Kane out until April.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and FC Pacos de Ferreira at the Dragao stadium in Porto...

Tottenham fans have been reacting on Twitter to the rumours, with many just simply asking who on earth Ze Luis is, with few familiar with the former Braga, Gil Vicente, Videoton and Spartak Moscow attacker.

The general feeling is one of confusion, with fans preferring to sign Krzysztof Piatek or Edinson Cavani, whilst questioning whether Ze Luis is really good enough for Tottenham - but it's a needs must situation now, and a loan deal is fairly low risk.

Tottenham supporters gather at a fan zone in Madrid on June 1, 2019 before the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. (Photo by Loli San Jose

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch