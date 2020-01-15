'Who?', 'Please not him': Some Tottenham fans react to new striker rumour they've heard

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with Porto striker Ze Luis.

Tottenham Hotspur have today finalised their first January signing, taking midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica for 18 months.

Spurs have secured the Portuguese talent as Jose Mourinho's first signing at the club, with a permanent option in the deal for 2021.

That may not be the only loan deal Spurs strike though, with Porto striker Ze Luis now believed to be a target for Tottenham this month.

Portuguese newspaper Record report that Tottenham's move for Ze Luis is 'advanced', with agent Jorge Mendes playing a key role in the talks – just as he did with the Fernandes deal.

A work permit may be a problem given that Ze Luis has no European passport, but the aim is for Ze Luis to head on loan to Spurs until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has managed seven goals in just 12 league games this season, and offers an all-round option at the top of the pitch, which Spurs need with Harry Kane out until April.

Tottenham fans have been reacting on Twitter to the rumours, with many just simply asking who on earth Ze Luis is, with few familiar with the former Braga, Gil Vicente, Videoton and Spartak Moscow attacker.

The general feeling is one of confusion, with fans preferring to sign Krzysztof Piatek or Edinson Cavani, whilst questioning whether Ze Luis is really good enough for Tottenham - but it's a needs must situation now, and a loan deal is fairly low risk.

Who? — Nick Williams (@Nick__73__) January 15, 2020

Who? — Universal Hero (@JordanTheHero_) January 15, 2020

Who? — Shropshire Hotspur (@FreindlyFire01) January 15, 2020

Who is this . Anyone will do at this point lol — LOWE (@xOGx_Lowe) January 15, 2020

Again spurs going for bargain basement signings and hoping to find a gem. Nothing to lose I guess with a loan but not one to get us excited. — George (@GEORGIE_35) January 15, 2020

I‘m sorry but this is not the level of a striker backup we need right now... — Robin (@Gosi13) January 15, 2020

I'm actually excited but sad at the same time that we have to settle for this when we should be gunning for timo Werner or piatek — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) January 15, 2020

Why not cavani ? — hen (@henlim83) January 15, 2020

Hardly Cavani is it? — SWSPURS (@swspurs) January 15, 2020

Please not him . We can easily get piatek — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) January 15, 2020