Who owns White House Farm now? Home of ITV drama is now a car rental company

White House Farm, the scene of five murders in 1985 has found a rather unexpected use.

ITV have always brought viewers fascinating drama series and in the past year, with A Confession also making waves, have earned a lot of praise for their series based on real-life events.

The latest of these is the newly released White House Farm which got underway on Wednesday, January 8th.

Naturally, with this series being based on a true story, there have been plenty of questions asked about the people involved in the story as well as the locations.

The story of White House Farm

ITV's drama tells the story of the White House Farm murders that, in August 1985, took the lives of five people.

Police officers initially believed that the incident was a murder-suicide with the mother of the Bamber family, 61-year-old Sheila, thought to be behind the killings as she suffered from schizophrenia.

However, in the weeks after the murders took place, new evidence appeared and the investigation took a hugely dramatic turn.

It transpired that it was Jeremy Bamber, adopted son of the murdered Sheila and Nevill Bamber who had carried out the gruesome killing.

Where is White House Farm?

White House Farm is located in Essex, specifically just outside of the village of Tolleshunt D'Arcy, which is about 12 miles south of Colchester.

Filming for the series, meanwhile, took place in and around the town of Chelmsford, also in Essex and located around 16 miles away from the real White House Farm.

Who owns White House Farm now?

After playing host to the murder of five people, you would be forgiven for thinking that White House Farm would either remain empty or have been knocked down in the decades since the murders.

However, that is far from the case as White House Farm, just outside Tolleshunt D'Arcy in Essex is currently the home of a classic car rental company.

The company in question is Eastcoast Classics, who have a collection of iconic and classic vehicles to rent for events such as weddings or even family holidays.

In the meantime, ITV's dramatisation of White House Farm continues on Wednesdays at 9pm until the sixth and final episode airs which is expected to be on February 12th.