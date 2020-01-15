'What's happened?': Some Newcastle fans think their player has got so much worse

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff failed to impress with his display against Rochdale yesterday.

Newcastle United fans are questioning what has happened to Sean Longstaff, after the midfielder put in another off-colour display against Rochdale last night.

Newcastle beat the League One side comfortably, as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, the older Longstaff brother failed to impress the St. James’ Park crowd.

While Matty Longstaff got on the scoresheet, Sean had less of an impact.

And Newcastle fans feel that the 22-year-old’s form has dipped badly this season.

Sean longstaff looks miles off last year. Still a great player though — Dan Holmes (@DanToon4Life) January 14, 2020

Matty longstaff is better that Sean longstaff — JamieNUFC (@J_G_1988) January 14, 2020

Not long home from the match, great result. I hate to be negative at a time like this but what has happened to young Sean Longstaff? — marty lawrance (@marty_lawrance) January 14, 2020

Matty offers more than Sean.

Sean just seems to run around for 90min offering little at either end. — FootyFan (@Number9NUFC) January 15, 2020

I didn't call it but Matty Longstaff has impressed me a lot more this season compared to Sean. The amount of energy that he brings to the pitch is duly rewarded by the goals he scores. #nufc — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) January 14, 2020

Mad that a year ago Sean Longstaff was going to Man Utd for £50m , now Matty is the better brother — YT: KendallRowan (@kendallrowanx) January 14, 2020

Matty Longstaff > Sean Longstaff https://t.co/8QfpiGQkmi — Leonardo Gontijo (@leofgontijo) January 14, 2020

The weight of expectation might be holding Sean Longstaff back. Really needs to find the composure that made everyone notice him last season. I don't know whether a loan is the answer, but he needs to relax. #nufc — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) January 14, 2020

Longstaff earned a great deal of credit last term, when he initially broke into Newcastle’s team.

However, he has struggled to hold down a place in Steve Bruce’s side this term.

Newcastle are next in action against Chelsea at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Longstaff is given a starting role again.