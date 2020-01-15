Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'What's happened?': Some Newcastle fans think their player has got so much worse

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff failed to impress with his display against Rochdale yesterday.

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United (36) heads the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on February 11, 2019 in...

Newcastle United fans are questioning what has happened to Sean Longstaff, after the midfielder put in another off-colour display against Rochdale last night.

Newcastle beat the League One side comfortably, as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

 

However, the older Longstaff brother failed to impress the St. James’ Park crowd.

While Matty Longstaff got on the scoresheet, Sean had less of an impact.

And Newcastle fans feel that the 22-year-old’s form has dipped badly this season.

Longstaff earned a great deal of credit last term, when he initially broke into Newcastle’s team.

However, he has struggled to hold down a place in Steve Bruce’s side this term.

Newcastle are next in action against Chelsea at the weekend, when it will be interesting to see whether Longstaff is given a starting role again.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch