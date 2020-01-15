Quick links

'Oh no', 'groundhog day': Some West Ham fans raging at 'shocking' club decision

West Ham United have confirmed that the Hammers academy ace Joe Powell has been sold to Burton Albion.

A number of West Ham United fans have given their thoughts on the news that Hammers academy ace Joe Powell has left the London Stadium permanently.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at West Ham after joining aged eight, and made his professional debut for the Hammers last season.

Powell was involved in the League Cup third round meeting with Macclesfield Town, an 8-0 hammering in which he provided two assists for Grady Diangana.

 

The midfielder subsequently spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season on loan at League Two team Northampton Town, scoring two goals in ten appearances.

Powell was doing well in the West Ham Under-23s setup, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in 64 appearances in Premier League 2, as well as impressing with his all-round play.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Powell had sealed a move to League One Burton Albion, penning a two-and-a-half year deal for a side pushing for a top six finish in the second half of the season.

As a result, his permanent departure from West Ham was met with disdain from sections of the Hammers fanbase, angry at seeing such a promising young prodigy offloaded by the club.

