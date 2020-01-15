'Oh no', 'groundhog day': Some West Ham fans raging at 'shocking' club decision

West Ham United have confirmed that the Hammers academy ace Joe Powell has been sold to Burton Albion.

A number of West Ham United fans have given their thoughts on the news that Hammers academy ace Joe Powell has left the London Stadium permanently.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at West Ham after joining aged eight, and made his professional debut for the Hammers last season.

Powell was involved in the League Cup third round meeting with Macclesfield Town, an 8-0 hammering in which he provided two assists for Grady Diangana.

The midfielder subsequently spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season on loan at League Two team Northampton Town, scoring two goals in ten appearances.

Powell was doing well in the West Ham Under-23s setup, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in 64 appearances in Premier League 2, as well as impressing with his all-round play.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Powell had sealed a move to League One Burton Albion, penning a two-and-a-half year deal for a side pushing for a top six finish in the second half of the season.

As a result, his permanent departure from West Ham was met with disdain from sections of the Hammers fanbase, angry at seeing such a promising young prodigy offloaded by the club.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

I thought he had promise to be the next star? Why’d we sell him????? — Samzini⚒ (@whusamzini) 14 January 2020

Oh no all my favourite lads going from the exciting group I was sure would come through to the first team this season I am really gutted but for you Joe I want to say I genuinely wish you the very best for the future they will regret this decision you are going to smash it ❤️⚒ — Mary (@ZaynafamilyMary) 14 January 2020

What an absolute shame wasn't given a chance to shine make a huge success out of it Joe you deserve to play proper men's football now all the best mate ⚒ — West Ham Ironess (@IronessWest) 14 January 2020

Good luck @JoePowell_10, we wanted you to get the chances you deserve. Go and enjoy your football mate. Best of luck — Ryan (@ryansmith15_) 14 January 2020

Good luck Joe, top player weve lost. — The Three Hammers (@The3Hammers) 14 January 2020

As a club, we seem intent on letting youth players with bundles of talent and potential leave the club without any chances to make an impression with the first team. This is becoming more regular an occurrence with every season that passes. Ridiculously short sighted of the club. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) 14 January 2020

Good luck! Not sure why we’ve sold him? — Dan (@WesthamDan16) 14 January 2020

Unsure as to the thought process or, lack of, thought process behind selling Joe Powell - another youth player with huge potential who we are seemingly happy to let leave the club without being given a chance to establish himself in the first team. Groundhog Day. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) 14 January 2020

I'm pissed at this one.... Proper talent is Joe.... We seem to be doing EVERYTHING wrong at the moment. Good luck Joe.... — Bry ⚒ (@bryrev79) 14 January 2020

Shocking decision this — John Barrett (@johnbarrett75) 14 January 2020