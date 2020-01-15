Wagamama’s Veganuary menu: Dishes and reviews from katsu curry to Pad Thai!

It's that time of year again, where some feel inspired to shake off their old selves and try something new.

From quitting a vice to picking up a new hobby, January is the time of year to switch up your everyday, and hopefully for the better. There's one major trend which has gained traction in 2020... Veganuary.

The concept has been around for over six years now, but now more people than ever are going vegan for the month; maybe a result of the climate emergency, maybe for their own health benefit.

Either way, multiple chains, restaurants and supermarkets are making the transition to a plant-based diet that much easier by switching up their menus and stock. Wagamama is the latest to hop on the trend, so we've done some digging into what vegan food they have lined up for Veganuary!

Wagamama does Veganuary

Although they already have a pretty good vegan selection, Wagamama have increased the amount of vegan dishes they have on their menu. And all of them are pretty darn delicious.

They have all of their classics, such as Pad Thai and udon noodle bowls. But Wagamama has also branched out to explore some more exciting options. Some of our faves range from the yasai nikko curry to a vegan suika tuna bowl.

Our personal favourite from the vegan menu is the mixed mushrooms and panko aubergine hirata steamed buns. If you're a fan of pork buns, then these will blow your mind in equal measure.

They're as soft and fluffy as you'd like, with a crunchiness from the deep-fried aubergine and mushroom which offsets the bun from being overly gelatinous. Then there's the spicy vegan mayo; a total godsend. Whoever came up with the recipe deserves a spot on the Queen's Honour's List. 100%.

thinking about wagamama’s new steamed mushroom buns with the vegan sriracha mayonnaise and i’m getting a bit emotional i won’t lie to u — eliza (@violetnewsteads) November 25, 2019

A classic reimagined

If there is one thing that Wagamama is known for, it's their katsu curry.

Wagamama's chicken katsu curry is loved far and wide, with some fans heralding it as the best thing on the menu. And so there was no way they'd let the vegans miss out on the opportunity to dive head first into that silky and spicy katsu sauce!

Instead of chicken, they use sweet potato, aubergine and butternut squash and coat it all in panko breadcrumbs for a perfect crispy bite every time.

They also have a 'vegatsu' which stars a vegan staple, seitan, instead of the vegetable featured in the yasai katsu.

Get it while you can!

There are some dishes from the vegan menu that will only be around for this Veganuary, so be sure to check them out while you can.

The star dish which will disappear after this month is the vegan tuna bowl.

Probably due to the fact it involves dehydrating watermelon slices and then going through an arduous process to make them savoury, the bosses at Wagamama are only keeping this tricky dish on the menu for a short while.

Head to Wagamama this January to sample their delicious vegan dishes. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!