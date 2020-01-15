Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Tommy Elphick comments on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in training

John Verrall
Tommy Elphick of Aston Villa in action during training session at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa got rid of Tommy Elphick in the summer, with the defender moving to Huddersfield Town.

Tommy Elphick of Villa in action during the pre- season friendly between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on July 30, 2016 in Birmingham, England.

Tommy Elphick has told Brighton & Hove Albion’s official website that as soon as he saw Jack Grealish in training he could tell that the Aston Villa playmaker was special.

Grealish has really enhanced his reputation at Villa over the past two seasons, with the playmaker now regarded as one of the finest English talents.

Grealish was a key man as Villa earned promotion last term, and he has gone on to dazzle in the Premier League, despite Dean Smith’s side’s struggles.

Elphick played with Grealish at Villa for three years, during his stay with the Midlands club.

 

And the Huddersfield Town centre-back only has praise for the 24-year-old.

“The first day I saw Jack Grealish in training, I thought ‘Wow, this is someone special’,” Elphick said.

“Yes, he can look very confident, shall we say, but you have to have that self-belief, and arrogance almost. And he has the ability to back it up. He knows he has made mistakes but learning from them has brought him to where he is now. He has a heart of gold and he is a great family man.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa holds off Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on January 12, 2020 in...

Elphick never had the same impact at Villa as Grealish did, with the centre-back failing to impress during his time with the claret and blues.

The centre-back ultimately was sent on a series of loan spells, before making the move to Huddersfield in the summer.

Grealish, meanwhile, will be crucial to Villa’s chances of staying in the Premier League this season.

The creator already boasts impressive figures for both goals and assists this term, but Villa are currently in 18th place in the table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

