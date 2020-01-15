'Things you love to see': Some Newcastle fans buzzing over £16m man's tweet

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin appears to be close to making his return to action now.

Newcastle United fans are delighted after Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted that he was pain-free last night.

When you no longer feel any pain ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Nrh82HELHo — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) January 14, 2020

Saint-Maximin has been out injured for Newcastle in recent weeks, and he has been a big loss for Steve Bruce’s side.

The dynamic £16 million winger (Chronicle) is arguably Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat, and they look a much more dangerous side when he plays.

The Magpies have struggled for goals since Saint-Maximin was ruled out, even if they did manage to beat Rochdale 4-1 last night.

And the news that Saint-Maximin is close to returning to full health has excited Newcastle supporters.

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles also was quick to express his delight at the news Saint-Maximin was no longer in pain.

Newcastle are scheduled to play next against Chelsea on Saturday, when Saint-Maximin could make his return to action.