Newcastle United

Premier League

'Things you love to see': Some Newcastle fans buzzing over £16m man's tweet

Allan Saint-Maximin walks outside to join the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 09, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin appears to be close to making his return to action now.

Newcastle United fans are delighted after Allan Saint-Maximin tweeted that he was pain-free last night.

Saint-Maximin has been out injured for Newcastle in recent weeks, and he has been a big loss for Steve Bruce’s side.

The dynamic £16 million winger (Chronicle) is arguably Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat, and they look a much more dangerous side when he plays.

 

The Magpies have struggled for goals since Saint-Maximin was ruled out, even if they did manage to beat Rochdale 4-1 last night.

And the news that Saint-Maximin is close to returning to full health has excited Newcastle supporters.

Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles also was quick to express his delight at the news Saint-Maximin was no longer in pain.

Newcastle are scheduled to play next against Chelsea on Saturday, when Saint-Maximin could make his return to action.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

