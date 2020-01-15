Talent says West Ham taught him 'all he knows' as he seals exit

Joe Powell has left West Ham permanently.

Joe Powell left West Ham yesterday on a permanent deal to sign with Burton Albion.

The move is a big step for the young midfielder and it is one he needed to take to play first team football.

Powell thanked West Ham's help in his development and spoke confidently about his own ability and attributes.

Speaking to Burton's official website, Powell gave his views on joining the club.

He said: "Last week I came in, the gaffer shared his interest and went really well from there.

"I am a hard working box to box [player], very good on the ball, I like to create moments in game which lead to goals.

"I am very good on set pieces and will give everything for team.

"He [Nigel Clough] said to me about the way they play pass from back, that suits me. That swayed me and my decision.

"I've learned a lot at West Ham, all I know so far. I'm here to learn some more."

At 21-years-old, Powell needed to leave to further his development.

He had contributed six goals and provided three assists in 16 games for West Ham's under-23 side this season.

If he can have that sort of impact for Burton's first team then he will be an instant hit, for a team hoping to win promotion to the Championship.