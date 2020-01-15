Quick links

'No', 'exact opposite to what we need': Some Sunderland fans react to 'shocking' transfer report

General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
Phil Parkinson's Sunderland have been linked with with Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt - some of the Black Cats fans aren't impressed.

Bolton Wanderers' Liam Bridcutt competing with Southend United's Mark Milligan (left) during the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Southend United at University of...

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the transfer report linking the Black Cats with Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Stadium of Light side has shown an interest in the Reds duo, both reportedly set for loan moves this month after finding themselves out of favour at the City Ground.

Bridcutt spent three years with Sunderland while they were in the Premier League, and in that time, he made 36 appearances for the Black Cats before he moved to Leeds United and then Forest.

 

 

After joining the East Midlands side on 2017, he had a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, where he worked under Phil Parkinson, before returning to the City Ground in January.

Clough, meanwhile, hasn’t played for Forest since the end of January 2018 away to Hull City in the FA Cup, but in 121 professional appearances he has scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists.

Here is what some Sunderland fans have made of the speculation:

Sunderland are next in action on Saturday when they travel to MK Dons in League One.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

