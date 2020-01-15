'No', 'exact opposite to what we need': Some Sunderland fans react to 'shocking' transfer report

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland have been linked with with Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt - some of the Black Cats fans aren't impressed.

A number of Sunderland fans have been commenting on Twitter about the transfer report linking the Black Cats with Nottingham Forest duo Zach Clough and Liam Bridcutt.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the Stadium of Light side has shown an interest in the Reds duo, both reportedly set for loan moves this month after finding themselves out of favour at the City Ground.

Bridcutt spent three years with Sunderland while they were in the Premier League, and in that time, he made 36 appearances for the Black Cats before he moved to Leeds United and then Forest.

After joining the East Midlands side on 2017, he had a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, where he worked under Phil Parkinson, before returning to the City Ground in January.

Clough, meanwhile, hasn’t played for Forest since the end of January 2018 away to Hull City in the FA Cup, but in 121 professional appearances he has scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists.

Here is what some Sunderland fans have made of the speculation:

No thanks — Becca Willis (@Beccagib09) 14 January 2020

nah you're alright — Lewis Graham Photography (@LGPhotography13) 14 January 2020

The exact opposite to what we need, no chance — Ring On Fire (@2ndoneout) 14 January 2020

Have we gone back in time to 2013? — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) 14 January 2020

Please tell me you are joking — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) 14 January 2020

Hope not — Rob (@robhall372) 14 January 2020

So when we need height and strength in midfield we are looking at bridcut rather than giving Robson a go we have wasted the lads time at club.shocking — Iain Bowater (@safcfisherman) 14 January 2020

Bridcutt very average player imo — darrell (@dazhargreaves) 14 January 2020

Another over the hill ex player! Did we not learn our lesson with Leadbitter? — lee wheatley (@lee_wheatley) 14 January 2020

Sunderland are next in action on Saturday when they travel to MK Dons in League One.