Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

The FA Cup

Premier League

'Still a lot to improve': Tottenham ace sends message on Twitter

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur were made to work last night as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14,...

Tottenham Hotspur ace Ryan Sessegnon has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase following the Lilywhites' FA Cup third-round replay victory against Middlesbrough last night.

Jose Mourinho's charges were effectively gifted a second-minute lead when Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias gave the ball away to Giovani Lo Celso, who duly made the most of the opportunity.

 

 

Erik Lamela then doubled Tottenham's lead after 15 minutes when he flicked the ball past Mejias after a fine run, and although George Saville pulled one back late on with a low strike from 20 yards out, Spurs held on.

Nonetheless, the Lilywhites were made to work hard for the 2-1 victory against the Championship side and Sessegnon admitted that, while the job was done, there is still "a lot to improve" within the Tottenham ranks.

Some fans commented on Sessegnon's tweet, praising his performance on the night:

Sessegnon had a good game for Spurs, which included chasing down the Boro keeper to force the mistake for the early goal and sweeping a low shot across the face of goal soon after.

Up next for Tottenham - who head to Southampton in the FA Cup in 10 days' time - is a Premier League trip to Watford in Saturday's early kickoff.

Jose Mourinho manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch