'Still a lot to improve': Tottenham ace sends message on Twitter

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur were made to work last night as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur ace Ryan Sessegnon has taken to Twitter with a message for the Spurs fanbase following the Lilywhites' FA Cup third-round replay victory against Middlesbrough last night.

Jose Mourinho's charges were effectively gifted a second-minute lead when Boro goalkeeper Tomas Mejias gave the ball away to Giovani Lo Celso, who duly made the most of the opportunity.

Erik Lamela then doubled Tottenham's lead after 15 minutes when he flicked the ball past Mejias after a fine run, and although George Saville pulled one back late on with a low strike from 20 yards out, Spurs held on.

Nonetheless, the Lilywhites were made to work hard for the 2-1 victory against the Championship side and Sessegnon admitted that, while the job was done, there is still "a lot to improve" within the Tottenham ranks.

Job done ✅ 4th round #COYS

Still a lot to improve but the win was the most important! pic.twitter.com/kI50u9kcB9 — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) 14 January 2020

Some fans commented on Sessegnon's tweet, praising his performance on the night:

Well done Sess — Matt (@TN28i_) 14 January 2020

Starboy — DT (@Dele20i_) 14 January 2020

future ⚪ — Mohammad ⚪ (@KKane177) 14 January 2020

I love you. Already a fan favourite — ‍✈️Cptn. Whar (@VertonghenSZN) 14 January 2020

Keep working hard buddy, your best is yet to come.



You're incredible — MOLATsportgist ™ (@Molatsportgist) 15 January 2020

Great game ryan.... just look to run past the last defender more when you dont have the ball, it moves the defender and gives up chance for quicker attack, glad to have you though — pauly_g (@arcticsrock) 14 January 2020

Great game today ryan. Keep making that LB spot your own — Swenty_ (@Swenty_) 14 January 2020

Well played Ryan, looking better every game #COYS — Marc Wakefield (@1882__THFC) 14 January 2020

Sessegnon had a good game for Spurs, which included chasing down the Boro keeper to force the mistake for the early goal and sweeping a low shot across the face of goal soon after.

Up next for Tottenham - who head to Southampton in the FA Cup in 10 days' time - is a Premier League trip to Watford in Saturday's early kickoff.