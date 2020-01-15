Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Yessssss', 'love to see it': Some Spurs fans erupt over club announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have completed the loan signing of Gedson Fernandes.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been having their say on the loan signing of Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes on the Spurs Twitter channel.

The 21-year-old has joined Jose Mourinho's charges on an 18-month loan from Benfica, the deal reportedly coming with an option to buy at the end of the loan period for €50million - around £42.8million (Sky Sports News).

 

Fernandes has featured 13 times this season for the Primeira Liga side but has had very little game time in recent months amid reports that he had fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Tottenham, meanwhile, had delved into the January market to seek reinforcements in midfield, with Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele sidelined and Christian Eriksen reportedly on the brink of leaving the club.

Here is how some of the social media reaction by the Spurs fanbase on social media:

Fernandes becomes Mourinho's first signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and takes the number 30 shirt.

Gedson Fernandes of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo on January 14, 2020 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch