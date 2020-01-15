'Yessssss', 'love to see it': Some Spurs fans erupt over club announcement

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have completed the loan signing of Gedson Fernandes.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been having their say on the loan signing of Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes on the Spurs Twitter channel.

The 21-year-old has joined Jose Mourinho's charges on an 18-month loan from Benfica, the deal reportedly coming with an option to buy at the end of the loan period for €50million - around £42.8million (Sky Sports News).

Fernandes has featured 13 times this season for the Primeira Liga side but has had very little game time in recent months amid reports that he had fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

Tottenham, meanwhile, had delved into the January market to seek reinforcements in midfield, with Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele sidelined and Christian Eriksen reportedly on the brink of leaving the club.

Fernandes becomes Mourinho's first signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and takes the number 30 shirt.