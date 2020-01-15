Sky Sports pundit claims Tottenham ace who was 'unbelievable' last season is being blamed for current problems

Reports suggest that Christian Eriksen is edging closer to leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Sky Sports pundit Michael Brown has claimed that Christian Eriksen is the one who is being blamed 'a little bit' for Tottenham's problems this season.

The former Spurs player thinks that Eriksen was 'unbelievable' last season in terms of his work rate and his running stats, but he did question whether that had tailed off during this campaign.

Eriksen is seemingly heading for the exit door with Italian giants Inter pretty close to securing the services of the wantaway Tottenham man, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/01/20 at 7:35 pm), Brown, shared his thoughts on Eriksen's situation and thinks that there might be more too it than what meets the eye.

"When Spurs haven't done well he's been blamed for it a little bit," Brown told Sky Sports. "When you realise the player is not going to be there, yes he's going to be the first to say 'are you trying as much as you were doing?'

"You can see how well Eriksen did last season. His stats were unbelievable in regards to how much he ran and how much ground he covered. The work ethic was there. It's slightly down from that. There will be a little bit of a concern but what are these reasons? Jose Mourinho says 'I understand these reasons'.

"Is it purely a geographical one that he wants to go and move to a different country for family reasons? Is he not getting on with somebody because there are many factors outside of football which aren't taking into account."

Despite many knowing, including Mourinho himself, that Eriksen is on his way out, the playmaker still started Tottenham's FA Cup replay win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

If that is to be his last game for Spurs then he'll leave with a win but it has to be questioned whether he has put a black cloud over how he is seen by Tottenham fans now.

It does seem as though his relationship with the fans has turned sour towards the end, but in time, Eriksen will be hoping he will be remembered for the great things he did for the North London club.