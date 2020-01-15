Quick links

'Sign him ASAP': Some Spurs fans laud linked player who impressed Mourinho in the FA Cup

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...
Tottenham Hotspur survived a scare to beat Middlesbrough in their FA Cup replay last night.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur competes for the ball with Djed Spence of Middlesbrough FC during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at...

Tottenham fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Djed Spence last night despite his Middlesbrough side being knocked out of the FA Cup by Spurs.

As reported by the London Evening Standard, right-back, Spence, has been attracting the interest from Spurs, with Jose Mourinho impressed with his display at the Riverside Stadium. 

 

The speedster started the replay and once again he caught the eye with Spurs fans impressed with what they are seeing from the highly-rated youngster. 

Both from an attacking and defensive standpoint Spence was strong against Spurs, but just like many modern-day fullbacks, he liked to motor up and down that flank.

He did cause problems for the North London club, and if Spurs and Mourinho are seemingly keen on his services, then he hasn't done himself any harm.

Djed Spence of Middlesbrough FC gestures during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

Mourinho is in need of a fullback with Serge Aurier continually producing performances which are making fans, his fellow teammates and his manager nervous.  

There's no doubt that ever since Kieran Trippier's departure that Tottenham need another right-back in their squad, and whilst Spence isn't ready-made, he certainly has a bright future.  

His battle against Ryan Sessegnon last night was an impressive one, as the attack-minded youngsters could be teammates pretty soon if Spurs get their way. 

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Spence's performance: 

