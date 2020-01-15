'Another level', 'massive': Peter Shilton blown away by Liverpool duo

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Anfield defender Virgil van Dijk are indispendable players for the Reds of Jurgen Klopp.

Peter Shilton has spoken highly about Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, describing the Reds back line duo as "two colossuses" who have helped propel the Anfield side to "another level" (The Guardian).

Prior to Van Dijk's arrival at Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton, the Reds' defence wasn't a particular strong point, but the Dutch centre-back instantly shored up the back line and helped Jurgen Klopp's side finish the season strongly, including reaching the Champions League final.

Then came Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, and Liverpool became even tougher at the back as they finished with 97 points in the Premier League and went on to win the Champions League, while this season, a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table bodes well for the prospect of a first title since 1990.

Shilton, England's record cap holder and winner of two European Cups and one English First Division, told The Guardian: "Even today we see the importance of the keeper. Look at Liverpool. Since they’ve brought in Alisson and Virgil van Dijk they’ve gone to another level.

"Alisson and Van Dijk are two colossuses - big, confident people. They have had a massive effect and got the best out of the other players as well. They’ve proved that football is still, fundamentally, the same. It all starts at the back. The goalkeeper is still the foundation of all your success."

Liverpool remain fighting on three fronts this season - it probably could have been four were it not for the League Cup quarter-final debacle which forced Klopp to field two different sides in two competitions over two days - and are next in action on Sunday when Manchester United come to Anfield in the Premier League.