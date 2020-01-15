Sam Allardyce claims Tottenham ace isn't trying despite Mourinho's comments after Boro win

Christian Eriksen is edging ever closer to the exit door at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he was 'surprised' that Jose Mourinho started Chrisitan Eriksen during Tottenham's 2-1 FA Cup replay win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The former Premier League manager also accused Eriksen of not trying and thinks that Spurs should have sold him in the summer - and whilst Allardyce thinks Eriksen hasn't been trying, his manager was pleased with his 'professional' display against Boro and the effort he put in for his team, as quoted by Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, it seems as though Eriksen is edging ever closer to leaving Tottenham this month with Inter Milan keen to secure his services.

Speaking to The Debate on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 10:15 pm), Allardyce shared his thoughts on Eriksen's situation at the club this season.

“I was surprised to see Eriksen [starting] because he's struggled badly mentally with his own form because of his contract situation,” Allardyce told The Debate.

“I think everyone would have benefited if they had sold him at the start of the season. Tottenham to try and get their maximum out of him because it's only going to decrease now if they try to sell him.

“He may well now done a contract anyway and saying, 'I'm staying' like Ramsay did at Arsenal. On a pre-contract. Thank you very much! But I think he could have tried a lot harder than he has tried.”

It has been well-documented that in the summer following Tottenham's Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, Eriksen publicly made it clear that he wanted to leave the North London club.

At the time, Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge of Spurs as Eriksen found himself on the bench on numerous occasions.

Even though he has started games in recent weeks, that trend of starting from the bench continued when Mourinho walked through the doors in November, as did Eriksen's lack of form.