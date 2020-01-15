Sam Allardyce claims Liverpool ace 'better' than £30m Man City player 'everybody raves about'

Jordan Henderson has been a star performer for Liverpool and England during these past 12 months.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is 'better' than Manchester City's Fernandinho who 'everybody raves about'.

In recent seasons, both players have played crucial roles in the middle of the park for Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

Fernandinho, who joined City in 2013 for £30 million [BBC Sport], helped his club to a domestic treble last term, whilst Henderson helped Liverpool win three trophies in 2019, including the Champions League.

Speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 10:50 pm), Allardyce was reacting to Henderson being named England's Men's Player of the Year for 2019.

“I think it's a surprising choice that a midfield player [has won the award],” Allardyce told Sky Sports. “I think he is the worthy choice by what he personally has achieved at Liverpool and what he means to the team.

“He links the defending and attacking in the middle of the midfield, as does Fernandinho at Manchester City, so everybody raves about [Fernandinho] and Jordan Henderson is equally good if not this season better. Mind you, Fernandinho has had to play centre-half most of the time.

“He doesn't get the same praise as Fernandinho does but he does exactly the same job and sometimes better, in my opinion.”

As mentioned above, Fernandinho has played a centre-back role for City this season given their injuries and poor form in defence.

Henderson has also played at the back for Liverpool, but it's in the middle of the park, and at times out wide, where he has done the most damage.

The England man helped Liverpool to their sixth European Cup last June and he will be hoping to add the Premier League title to the Anfield cabinet in May.