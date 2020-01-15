Report: Work permit problems could scupper Tottenham's move for £7.7m man

Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Jose Mourinho the chance to bring Porto striker Ze Luis to Premier League powerhouses Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing potential work permit problems as they mull over a deal to bring Porto striker Ze Luis to North London on loan, as reported by the Record.

Jose Mourinho made no secret of his desire for new signings this month and, midway through the January transfer window, Spurs appear to have made a breakthrough.

Gedson Fernandes was officially unveiled on Monday and, after raiding Benfica for a Portugal international, another Primeira Liga giant could be about to lose a player to the North London powerhouses.

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has been offered the chance to sign Ze Luis by his close friend and agent Jorge Mendes.

A decision is expected by Thursday evening with the 6ft 1ins forward, who has eight goals this season and only joined Porto in July, reported to have been made available on loan with an option to buy.

But it is not as simple as Mourinho simply saying ‘yes’ to a man who helped fire Spartak Moscow to the Russian league title in 2017.

According to the Record, Tottenham will have to convince the Premier League to hand Ze Luis the work permit he requires to play on English shores.

The decision makers usually demand that players have featured in 75 per cent of his country’s international fixtures in the last two years and Ze Luis, who has made just 19 appearances since making his Cape Verde debut a decade ago, does not fit the criteria.

Porto paid £7.7 million for Ze Luis in July.