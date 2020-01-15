Quick links

Report: Work permit problems could scupper Tottenham's move for £7.7m man

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...
Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Jose Mourinho the chance to bring Porto striker Ze Luis to Premier League powerhouses Spurs.

Ze Luis of FC Porto reacts during the Liga NOS match between FC Porto and Vitoria FC at Estadio do Dragao on August 17, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur are facing potential work permit problems as they mull over a deal to bring Porto striker Ze Luis to North London on loan, as reported by the Record.

Jose Mourinho made no secret of his desire for new signings this month and, midway through the January transfer window, Spurs appear to have made a breakthrough.

Gedson Fernandes was officially unveiled on Monday and, after raiding Benfica for a Portugal international, another Primeira Liga giant could be about to lose a player to the North London powerhouses.

 

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has been offered the chance to sign Ze Luis by his close friend and agent Jorge Mendes.

A decision is expected by Thursday evening with the 6ft 1ins forward, who has eight goals this season and only joined Porto in July, reported to have been made available on loan with an option to buy.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis controls the ball during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and CD Aves on at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 3, 2019. (...

But it is not as simple as Mourinho simply saying ‘yes’ to a man who helped fire Spartak Moscow to the Russian league title in 2017.

According to the Record, Tottenham will have to convince the Premier League to hand Ze Luis the work permit he requires to play on English shores.

The decision makers usually demand that players have featured in 75 per cent of his country’s international fixtures in the last two years and Ze Luis, who has made just 19 appearances since making his Cape Verde debut a decade ago, does not fit the criteria.

Porto paid £7.7 million for Ze Luis in July.

Spartak Moscow's Ze Luis celebrates scoring against FC Krasnodar in their 2018

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

