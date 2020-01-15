Quick links

Report: West Ham want long-term Moyes target again as Randolph confusion continues

Olly Dawes
David Moyes the manager of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...
West Ham United are reportedly eyeing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Marcus Bettinelli of Fulham reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Fulham at John Smith's Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are interested in snapping up Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as their search for a stopper continues.

It's claimed that David Moyes is frustrated with the stalled chase of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, so he's now looking at alternatives.

Bettinelli is one of them, given that he lost his place in the Fulham side to Marek Rodak, with no appearances since the 2nd of November.

 

Much will depend on Randolph, but 27-year-old Bettinelli appears to be emerging as a top backup target, and this isn't the first time West Ham have been linked.

In August 2018, the Daily Mail suggested that Bettinelli had snubbed a summer move to West Ham, with The Sun reporting months earlier that Moyes was impressed by him.

With Moyes back at West Ham, it's no great surprise that the Bettinelli rumours are resurfacing, especially given the Hammers' struggles between the sticks.

David Moyes the manager of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

Lukasz Fabianski is injured again, and neither David Martin nor Roberto Jimenez have really proven they can be reliable cover for the Polish star.

Bettinelli may well be able to do that job, but leaving boyhood club Fulham won't be easy for him, and right now he appears to be behind Randolph on West Ham's list of priorities.

Marcus Bettinelli of England warms up prior to the UEFA Nations League A group four match between Spain and England at Estadio Benito Villamarin on October 15, 2018 in Seville, Spain.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

