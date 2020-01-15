Report: West Ham want long-term Moyes target again as Randolph confusion continues

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are interested in snapping up Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as their search for a stopper continues.

It's claimed that David Moyes is frustrated with the stalled chase of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, so he's now looking at alternatives.

Bettinelli is one of them, given that he lost his place in the Fulham side to Marek Rodak, with no appearances since the 2nd of November.

Much will depend on Randolph, but 27-year-old Bettinelli appears to be emerging as a top backup target, and this isn't the first time West Ham have been linked.

In August 2018, the Daily Mail suggested that Bettinelli had snubbed a summer move to West Ham, with The Sun reporting months earlier that Moyes was impressed by him.

With Moyes back at West Ham, it's no great surprise that the Bettinelli rumours are resurfacing, especially given the Hammers' struggles between the sticks.

Lukasz Fabianski is injured again, and neither David Martin nor Roberto Jimenez have really proven they can be reliable cover for the Polish star.

Bettinelli may well be able to do that job, but leaving boyhood club Fulham won't be easy for him, and right now he appears to be behind Randolph on West Ham's list of priorities.