Report: West Ham make first contact about signing £20m defender

West Ham United have reportedly asked about signing Valentino Lazaro.

According to FC Inter News, West Ham United have asked about a deal to take Inter Milan's Valentino Lazaro on loan – but face competition from Werder Bremen.

It's claimed that Inter are considering their options with Lazaro, as they invested heavily in him over the summer with a €24million (£20million) deal, but understand his need for playing time.

With Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola heading to the San Siro, Lazaro's chances of playing may be hit again, but the Austrian wants to stay with Inter.

The 23-year-old joined Inter from Hertha Berlin over the summer, but has made just three Serie A starts and another three substitute appearances.

With 11 appearances in total, Lazaro hasn't lived up to expectations with Inter, but could be a smart addition for West Ham if they can tempt him into a loan deal.

With Ryan Fredericks out injured, landing a young, quick right back is a must for West Ham, especially with the ageing Pablo Zabaleta as his only real cover.

Lazaro has history of playing as a winger too, and possesses the quickness and skill to make an impact going forward, meaning he would be a smart replacement for Fredericks.

He seemingly isn't too keen to move on just yet, meaning West Ham face a battle to get him, but he's certainly a target worth persevering with for the Hammers.