Report: West Brom miss out on PL player, after demand puts them totally off transfer

West Bromwich Albion had been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but he looks set to join Swansea City instead.

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion pulled out of the race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, after Frank Lampard’s side demanded he started a set number of games for them.

West Brom had been keen to take Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after his loan spell at Charlton Athletic was terminated.

However, the Baggies decided that bringing in the central midfielder would not be a wise move, after Chelsea wanted to add a clause to the deal which dictated how many games he started.

West Brom are now set to miss out on Gallagher, with the 19-year-old joining Swansea City, and that has caused some disappointment around the Hawthorns.

The energetic midfielder has been one of the stars of the Championship so far this season, with his performances at Charlton earning a great deal of praise.

However, West Brom may have been a wise move rejecting the deal after Chelsea’s demands.

With Slaven Bilic’s side flying so far this season, bringing in a player who they would have to play could be disruptive to their current squad.

West Brom will want to avoid unsettling their progress this campaign by making any rash decisions in January.

And signing Gallagher, with such a stipulation in his contract, could have been far too much of a risk.