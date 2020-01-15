Quick links

Report: West Brom miss out on PL player, after demand puts them totally off transfer

John Verrall
Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic looks on as he warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019 in...
West Bromwich Albion had been linked with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but he looks set to join Swansea City instead.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea is challenged during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bohemians FC and Chelsea FC at Dalymount Park on July 10, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the Express and Star, West Bromwich Albion pulled out of the race for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, after Frank Lampard’s side demanded he started a set number of games for them.

West Brom had been keen to take Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after his loan spell at Charlton Athletic was terminated.

However, the Baggies decided that bringing in the central midfielder would not be a wise move, after Chelsea wanted to add a clause to the deal which dictated how many games he started.

West Brom are now set to miss out on Gallagher, with the 19-year-old joining Swansea City, and that has caused some disappointment around the Hawthorns.

 

The energetic midfielder has been one of the stars of the Championship so far this season, with his performances at Charlton earning a great deal of praise.

However, West Brom may have been a wise move rejecting the deal after Chelsea’s demands.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic kicks at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Charlton Athletic at Kenilworth Road on November 26, 2019 in Luton, England.

With Slaven Bilic’s side flying so far this season, bringing in a player who they would have to play could be disruptive to their current squad.

West Brom will want to avoid unsettling their progress this campaign by making any rash decisions in January.

And signing Gallagher, with such a stipulation in his contract, could have been far too much of a risk.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

