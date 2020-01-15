Quick links

Report: Tottenham close to signing 28-year-old striker on loan, Mendes involved again

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis controls the ball during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and CD Aves on at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 3, 2019. (...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Porto striker Ze Luis.

Ze Luis of FC Porto warms up during the Liga Nos match berween FC Porto and CD Tondela at Estadio do Dragao on December 16, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

According to Portuguese TV station SIC Noticias, as reported by Correio da Manha, Tottenham Hospur are closing in on the signature of Porto striker Ze Luis.

It's claimed that Ze Luis is 'close' to becoming a Spurs player, with a move expected to go through thanks to agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes – known to be close to Mourinho – helped set up the imminent Gedson Fernandes deal at Tottenham, and he is believed to have attended last night's game against Middlesbrough.

 

These reports now suggest that Mendes has set up a second deal, this time lining up a move to take Ze Luis on loan to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has hit seven goals in 12 league appearances this season, and is currently nursing a knee injury, though it's not thought to be serious.

A Cape Verde international with three goals in 19 caps, Ze Luis has turned out for Gil Vicente, Braga, Videoton, Spartak Moscow and now Porto, who he only joined back in July.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Porto and FC Pacos de Ferreira at the Dragao stadium in Porto...

At Spartak last season, Ze Luis hit 14 goals in all competitions, and Spurs may be hoping that he can help deal with the loss of star striker Harry Kane, who is out until April.

These reports have emerged from nowhere, but the alleged involvement of Mendes does add some weight to the claims, and a loan deal for an experienced striker is ideal for Spurs right now.

Strong and good in the air whilst having a decent touch and turn of pace, the 6ft centre forward can be an all-round option for Mourinho if the claims are true, and even though it's not a big-name addition, he could fit the bill for Spurs.

FC Porto's Cape Verdean forward Ze Luis controls the ball during the Portuguese League football match between FC Porto and CD Aves on at the Dragao stadium in Porto, on November 3, 2019. (...

