Report: Tottenham close to signing 28-year-old striker on loan, Mendes involved again

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Porto striker Ze Luis.

According to Portuguese TV station SIC Noticias, as reported by Correio da Manha, Tottenham Hospur are closing in on the signature of Porto striker Ze Luis.

It's claimed that Ze Luis is 'close' to becoming a Spurs player, with a move expected to go through thanks to agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes – known to be close to Mourinho – helped set up the imminent Gedson Fernandes deal at Tottenham, and he is believed to have attended last night's game against Middlesbrough.

These reports now suggest that Mendes has set up a second deal, this time lining up a move to take Ze Luis on loan to Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has hit seven goals in 12 league appearances this season, and is currently nursing a knee injury, though it's not thought to be serious.

A Cape Verde international with three goals in 19 caps, Ze Luis has turned out for Gil Vicente, Braga, Videoton, Spartak Moscow and now Porto, who he only joined back in July.

At Spartak last season, Ze Luis hit 14 goals in all competitions, and Spurs may be hoping that he can help deal with the loss of star striker Harry Kane, who is out until April.

These reports have emerged from nowhere, but the alleged involvement of Mendes does add some weight to the claims, and a loan deal for an experienced striker is ideal for Spurs right now.

Strong and good in the air whilst having a decent touch and turn of pace, the 6ft centre forward can be an all-round option for Mourinho if the claims are true, and even though it's not a big-name addition, he could fit the bill for Spurs.