Report: Southampton join race to sign Tottenham player who's told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave

The Tottenham Hotspur right-back is not the only player who could arrive at Southampton in January.

Kyle Walker-Peters has told Jose Mourinho that he wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur, and could be tempted by a move to Southampton, according to The Daily Mirror (January 15, page 49).

The newspaper claims Southampton have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign the Tottenham right-back on loan.

And the Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is said to have made strengthening in Walker-Peters' position his main priority in January.

Tottenham, who have used Walker-Peters on just five occasions this season, have also been tipped to add to their full-back options this month.

Meanwhile, another player linked with Southampton has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Wolfsburg.

The Saints were said to be closing in on the signing of Marin Pongracic, according to a separate report in Wednesday's Daily Mirror.

Marin unterschreibt bei den Wölfen einen Vertrag bis 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ und trägt künftig die Rückennummer 2⃣2⃣. Alle weiteren Infos gibt´s hier. https://t.co/qdS09e5oSe #VfLWolfsburg https://t.co/iKbf0mrCdc — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) January 15, 2020

The Red Bull Salzburg centre-back came through the ranks at Bayern Munich but has only played seven times for the Austrian side this season - once in the Champions League.

The potential arrivals of Walker-Peters and a Pongracic alternative could push Cedric Soares - who is out of contract this summer - and Jannik Vestergaard - linked with a January transfer - closer to the Southampton exit door.

