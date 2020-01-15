Report: Rangers winger set to leave Ibrox to reunite with his former manager

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy could be on his way out of Ibrox.

According to STV, Rangers winger Jamie Murphy is set to join League One side Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

With Greg Docherty and Glenn Middleton seemingly heading out on loan, Rangers are trimming their squad for the second half of the campaign, and Murphy is leaving too.

Subscribe

It's claimed that the 30-year-old is heading down to England to join Burton Albion, helping boost their attempts to get back into the Championship.

A move to the Pirelli Stadium would see him reunite with his former Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough, so it seems like a great move for all parties.

Steven Gerrard wants to see Murphy playing regularly in order to fight for a spot at Rangers, and playing under a manager who already knows him inside out is perfect.

Murphy missed around a year of football with a major knee injury, and just hasn't been able to get back to his best so far, whilst Rangers have a number of wingers blocking his path.

Hopefully, picking up consistent playing time at Burton will help get Murphy firing again, before returning to fight for his Rangers future this summer.

A boyhood Rangers fan who joined the club two years ago, Murphy won't want to give up on his Ibrox dream just yet, so this will almost certainly just be a temporary move for the Scot.