Report: Rangers now face battle with Celtic for 24-year-old Championship goalkeeper

Rangers reportedly face a battle with Celtic for goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

According to the Sheffield Star, Rangers now face a battle with Celtic for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Rangers were first linked back in November, and this new report continues to suggest that Steven Gerrard's side are interested in signing the shot-stopper.

However, it's now noted that Celtic have joined the race, with Neil Lennon seemingly looking at Dawson for a potential summer move to Parkhead.

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are being linked too, meaning Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of their homegrown, Owls-supporting stopper.

Dawson's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has reaffirmed his intention to stay at Hillsborough for the long-term, with talks underway about a new deal.

That leaves Rangers and Celtic in a tricky spot, as they could offer the 24-year-old a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer, but it seems clear that his preference is to stay put.

Dawson has emerged as Wednesday's first-choice stopper this season, with 14 league appearances to his name ahead of Keiren Westwood.

Celtic may well be looking for a goalkeeper with Craig Gordon out of contract this summer and Fraser Forster only on loan, so Dawson may be viewed as a bargain replacement for either – but it won't be easy to get him.