Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers now face battle with Celtic for 24-year-old Championship goalkeeper

Olly Dawes
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers reportedly face a battle with Celtic for goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City at Hillsborough Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Sheffield,...

According to the Sheffield Star, Rangers now face a battle with Celtic for Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Rangers were first linked back in November, and this new report continues to suggest that Steven Gerrard's side are interested in signing the shot-stopper.

Subscribe

However, it's now noted that Celtic have joined the race, with Neil Lennon seemingly looking at Dawson for a potential summer move to Parkhead.

 

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are being linked too, meaning Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of their homegrown, Owls-supporting stopper.

Dawson's contract expires at the end of the season, and he has reaffirmed his intention to stay at Hillsborough for the long-term, with talks underway about a new deal.

That leaves Rangers and Celtic in a tricky spot, as they could offer the 24-year-old a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer, but it seems clear that his preference is to stay put.

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson celebrates after team-mate Atdhe Nuhiu scored his side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield...

Dawson has emerged as Wednesday's first-choice stopper this season, with 14 league appearances to his name ahead of Keiren Westwood.

Celtic may well be looking for a goalkeeper with Craig Gordon out of contract this summer and Fraser Forster only on loan, so Dawson may be viewed as a bargain replacement for either – but it won't be easy to get him.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch