Report: Rangers prodigy who models his game on Carles Puyol set to switch clubs

Glasgow Rangers academy ace Lewis Mayo is reportedly set to leave Ibrox this month on loan.
The highly rated 19-year-old has yet to make his competitive debut for Steven Gerrard's charges, though he scored in the Gers' pre-season win over Oxford United at Ibrox and was at the pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Mayo was also in Dubai with the first-team squad as they fine-tuned their preparations at their mid-season warm weather training camp ahead of what is shaping up to be an exciting second half of the season.
According to the Daily Record, the centre-back is wanted by Partick Thistle, who are in talks with the Ibrox side over securing his services until the end of the season.
Ian McCall has already agreed a deal to sign Mayo’s Rangers teammate Zak Rudden ahead of a second half of the campaign in which they will be hoping to pull clear of the lower reaches of the table.
A lifelong Rangers fan, Mayo has been with the Light Blues since he was seven years old, and in December 2018 he took part in a RYDC Twitter Q&A where he answered questions from Bears.
Asked who he models his game on, he replied: "I love watching John Stones at Manchester City because of his ability and composure to play out from the back. For all out defending, Carles Puyol."
