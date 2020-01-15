Quick links

Report: North London rivals, Everton and Crystal Palace chase £22m man after overseas offer rejected

Aiden Cusick
Dakonam Djene of Getafe CF looks on during the Liga match between Getafe CF and Real Valladolid CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on December 15, 2019 in Getafe, Spain.
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace are among the clubs being credited with an interest.

Djene Dakonam is being chased by Premier League sides including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that Getafe want £22 million for the centre-back and have already rejected a £12.8m offer from Monaco.

Djene's contract does not expire until 2023, which gives power to the Spaniards.

 

Although it is claimed that Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Crystal Palace are keen to secure a cheaper deal on the basis of the player having turned 28 last month.

Bournemoutn are also listed as suitors while Southampton are claimed to have enquired about Djene already.

But a move to the capital with Arsenal, Tottenham or Palace, or to Everton, where he would be managed by the legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti, could hold greater appeal.

Dakonam Djene of Getafe CF runs with the ball during the Liga match between Getafe CF and CA Osasuna at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on November 10, 2019 in Getafe, Spain.

Of those, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are perhaps most in need of strengthening in Djene's position, with Crystal Palace having conceded at least seven fewer goals (24) than the trio.

Djene, who can also play on the right or left of a back four, has made La Liga's team of the season in each of his two full campaigns there.

