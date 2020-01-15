Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle player still hasn't spoken to Bruce, fears he could leave forming

John Verrall
Steve Bruce the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is wanted by Hull City and Charlton Athletic among other clubs.

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND - MAY 16:Dan Barlaser of Newcastle (8) passes the ball during the Premier League 2 Play-Off Match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St.James' Park on May...

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce still has not held a conversation with Dan Barlaser since arriving at the club.

Barlaser quickly went out on loan to Rotherham United following Bruce’s arrival at Newcastle, and the midfielder has still not held talks with the Magpies boss over his future.

With Barlaser’s contract expiring at the end of the season, there are now fears around Newcastle that he could leave on a free transfer.

 

Barlaser has been impressive in League One, and according to the Mail, some observers are concerned that Bruce simply may have missed the progress that the 22-year-old has made.

Hull City, Charlton, Brentford and Wigan are all interested in snapping up Barlaser, while Rotherham also want to make his loan move permanent.

Bruce has generally been keen to promote Newcastle’s youngsters, with Matty Longstaff benefitting from being put into the Magpies’ first-team.

Dan Barlaser of Newcastle United passes the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at The Newcastle United Academy on November 29, 2017, in...

But Barlaser has found things far more difficult at Newcastle, with his chances in the senior team limited.

At the age of 22, it may be best that Barlaser does take his chance to move on, as he looks for more regular game time. 

But if he continues to perform to his current level in the Football League, then Newcastle could be losing a valuable player for free at the end of this season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch