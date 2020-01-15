Report: Newcastle player still hasn't spoken to Bruce, fears he could leave forming

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is wanted by Hull City and Charlton Athletic among other clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce still has not held a conversation with Dan Barlaser since arriving at the club.

Barlaser quickly went out on loan to Rotherham United following Bruce’s arrival at Newcastle, and the midfielder has still not held talks with the Magpies boss over his future.

With Barlaser’s contract expiring at the end of the season, there are now fears around Newcastle that he could leave on a free transfer.

Barlaser has been impressive in League One, and according to the Mail, some observers are concerned that Bruce simply may have missed the progress that the 22-year-old has made.

Hull City, Charlton, Brentford and Wigan are all interested in snapping up Barlaser, while Rotherham also want to make his loan move permanent.

Bruce has generally been keen to promote Newcastle’s youngsters, with Matty Longstaff benefitting from being put into the Magpies’ first-team.

But Barlaser has found things far more difficult at Newcastle, with his chances in the senior team limited.

At the age of 22, it may be best that Barlaser does take his chance to move on, as he looks for more regular game time.

But if he continues to perform to his current level in the Football League, then Newcastle could be losing a valuable player for free at the end of this season.