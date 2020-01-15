Report: Newcastle plan to move for player Rafa wanted in coming days, willing to pay £10m

However, the man in question is not said to be the first-choice target of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United are willing to pay £10 million for the Braga winger Ricardo Horta, according to O Jogo.

Horta has scored 14 goals in 30 games this season, already surpassing his best-ever tally.

And his form is said to have revived Newcastle's interest, dating back to Rafa Benitez's time as manager of the Magpies.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Horta is not Newcastle's first-choice - that being Ademola Lookman.

But with RB Leipzig unwilling to sanction Lookman's exit in the current transfer window, United plan to advance on Horta 'in the coming days', according to O Jogo.

Braga's stance is also said to be one of reluctance, though, especially for sums far from the 25-year-old's buy-out clause, which stands at around £25.7m.

Newcastle have struggled in the recent absence of another winger, Allan Saint-Maximin, but do have Matt Ritchie back fit.

Horta's arrival, should it happen, could spell bad news for Christian Atsu and Rolando Aarons, who is back at St James' Park after a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.