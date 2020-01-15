Quick links

Report: Newcastle plan to move for player Rafa wanted in coming days, willing to pay £10m

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez (l) reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on September 15, 2018 in Newcastle upon...
However, the man in question is not said to be the first-choice target of Newcastle United.

Ricardo Horta of SC Braga celebrates after scoring a goal during the Liga NOS match between Belenenses SAD and SC Braga at Estadio Nacional on January 4, 2020 in Oeiras, Portugal.

Newcastle United are willing to pay £10 million for the Braga winger Ricardo Horta, according to O Jogo.

Horta has scored 14 goals in 30 games this season, already surpassing his best-ever tally.

And his form is said to have revived Newcastle's interest, dating back to Rafa Benitez's time as manager of the Magpies.

 

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Horta is not Newcastle's first-choice - that being Ademola Lookman.

But with RB Leipzig unwilling to sanction Lookman's exit in the current transfer window, United plan to advance on Horta 'in the coming days', according to O Jogo.

Braga's stance is also said to be one of reluctance, though, especially for sums far from the 25-year-old's buy-out clause, which stands at around £25.7m.

Allan Saint-Maximin walks outside to join the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 09, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle have struggled in the recent absence of another winger, Allan Saint-Maximin, but do have Matt Ritchie back fit.

Horta's arrival, should it happen, could spell bad news for Christian Atsu and Rolando Aarons, who is back at St James' Park after a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

