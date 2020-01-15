Quick links

Report: Newcastle interested in taking Ancelotti favourite from Everton

John Verrall
Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2018 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be looking abroad for players, after Steve Bruce met with Mike Ashley, but Everton ace Mason Holgate is a target.

Mason Holgate (2) of Everton during the pre-game warmup during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th December 2019.

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United are generally searching for players across Europe rather than domestically, as Steve Bruce targets additions.

Bruce held a transfer meeting with Mike Ashley today, as he searches for additions at Newcastle.

It was decided there that Newcastle’s targets mainly should come from abroad, as they feel their options in the Premier League and Championship are limited.

However, Newcastle do still have an interest in Everton defender Mason Holgate, who has been a favourite of Carlo Ancelotti so far.

 

Holgate has started every Everton match which Ancelotti has taken charge of so far, with the centre-back getting his longest run of action since he moved to Goodison Park.

It would, therefore, be a surprise if Everton were to let Holgate leave.

However, Newcastle appear to feel that a deal for the 23-year-old could be a possibility, and he is still believed to be a target.

Mason Holgate of Everton on the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Holgate could further strengthen a Newcastle defence, which has already been fairly solid this term.

Everton, meanwhile, will surely not want to lose Holgate - as they are already short of options at the back as things stand.







