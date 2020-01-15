Report: Newcastle hold talks with 58-cap star's agent with San Siro exit likely

Lucas Biglia is reportedly leaving Serie A giants AC Milan with Premier League trio Newcastle United, Watford and Norwich City interested.

Newcastle United have made contact with the agent of AC Milan veteran Lucas Biglia, according to Calciomercato, with Norwich City and Watford also keeping abreast of the situation.

One of the most experienced central midfielders in Italian football appears to be on the verge of bringing his seven year spell in Serie A to an end.

Biglia’s contract at the San Siro is due to expire at the end of the season and, after starting just six league games all season, the Argentine’s representatives are working hard to secure him a move away from the Rossoneri this January.

The Mail reported recently that Watford and Norwich had both been offered the chance to sign a natural-born leader with 58 caps for the Argentina national team under his belt.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have now entered the race, according to Calciomercato, with Biglia’s agent holding talks with the Tyneside giants regarding a potential move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is famously reluctant to hand contracts to players in the autumn of their career, refusing to turn Salomon Rondon’s loan spell from West Brom into a permanent deal just last summer while doubts persist about Federico Fernandez's future.

So both Bruce and managing director Lee Charnley may be up against it convincing Ashley to give the green light to a 33-year-old enforcer who earns £30,000-a-week at Milan.

Biglia, however, could bring vital experience and balance to a rather youthful side. He would also help a counter-attacking Newcastle side to keep the ball more effectively, having completed an average of 90 per cent of his passes in the last three Serie A seasons.