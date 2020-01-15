Quick links

Report: Newcastle hold talks with 58-cap star's agent with San Siro exit likely

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th...
Lucas Biglia is reportedly leaving Serie A giants AC Milan with Premier League trio Newcastle United, Watford and Norwich City interested.

Lucas Biglia of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Chievo Verona and AC Milan at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on March 9, 2019 in Verona,...

Newcastle United have made contact with the agent of AC Milan veteran Lucas Biglia, according to Calciomercato, with Norwich City and Watford also keeping abreast of the situation.

One of the most experienced central midfielders in Italian football appears to be on the verge of bringing his seven year spell in Serie A to an end.

Biglia’s contract at the San Siro is due to expire at the end of the season and, after starting just six league games all season, the Argentine’s representatives are working hard to secure him a move away from the Rossoneri this January.

 

The Mail reported recently that Watford and Norwich had both been offered the chance to sign a natural-born leader with 58 caps for the Argentina national team under his belt.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have now entered the race, according to Calciomercato, with Biglia’s agent holding talks with the Tyneside giants regarding a potential move to St James’ Park.

Lucas Biglia of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AS Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 27 October 2019.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is famously reluctant to hand contracts to players in the autumn of their career, refusing to turn Salomon Rondon’s loan spell from West Brom into a permanent deal just last summer while doubts persist about Federico Fernandez's future.

So both Bruce and managing director Lee Charnley may be up against it convincing Ashley to give the green light to a 33-year-old enforcer who earns £30,000-a-week at Milan.

Biglia, however, could bring vital experience and balance to a rather youthful side. He would also help a counter-attacking Newcastle side to keep the ball more effectively, having completed an average of 90 per cent of his passes in the last three Serie A seasons.

Lucas Biglia of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

