Report: Murty signing set to leave Rangers for second time in a matter of months

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is reportedly set to leave Ibrox again.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is closing in on a loan move to St Mirren as he prepares to leave Ibrox again.

It's claimed that Middleton is on the verge of heading to the Scottish Premiership side, with a loan deal until the end of the season in the works.

Ironically, St Mirren's next league game is against Rangers, and Middleton will be forced to miss that game as part of his loan move.

The 20-year-old needs playing time, and as that won't come at Rangers, a second loan move of the season would be ideal for the winger.

Middleton spent the first half of the season on loan at Hibernian, but barely featured before being sent back to Ibrox on December 27th.

Now, Rangers are set to send Middleton away again, and will this time hope that he plays regularly during his time with St Mirren, who will be battling against relegation.

Middleton needs to shine now, as Rangers have many wingers already at the club; Ryan Kent, Jordan Jones, Sheyi Ojo, Brandon Barker, Jamie Murphy and Greg Stewart all play wide, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield have been used there by Steven Gerrard, whilst Jake Hastie will return to Ibrox in the summer.

Signed in January 2018 by Graeme Murty, Middleton has flashed potential, but needs a real run of form now – and hopefully, this move to St Mirren gives him that.