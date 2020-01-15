Report: Moyes wants to sign player for West Ham, but board fear backlash if they do it

West Ham United have been negotiating a deal for Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph, but there is caution around the London Stadium over the signing.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United chiefs fear a backlash if they sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough.

David Moyes wants to bring the Irish international to West Ham, and the club’s have agreed a fee.

However, following medical tests, West Ham are fearful that Randolph has not fully recovered from an injury.

The 32-year-old has struggled with a thigh problem in recent weeks, and West Ham don’t want to bring him in when he hasn’t fully healed.

The Hammers have had a bad habit of bringing in injury prone players.

And the board know that if another of their new signings gets injured soon after joining they will come in for fierce criticism.

At the moment there is, therefore, some reluctance from West Ham’s board to complete the signing of Randolph.

If the 32-year-old does come to the Hammers he should help to bolster their options in goal.

Roberto has looked terrible when he has been given a chance, while David Martin was never expected to have to play as much as he has this season.

Randolph would be an upgrade on the pair, as he has been one of the stand out goalkeepers in the Championship in recent years.

But whether West Ham will look at other targets, rather than taking a risk on Randolph’s fitness now, remains to be seen.