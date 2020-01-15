Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Leeds still have mystery striker target, and specific criteria

Dan Coombs
A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are looking for a striker.

A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...

Leeds United are still looking for a striker and the Yorkshire Evening Post report they have specific criteria.

The Whites reportedly are only considering strikers who have played and scored at Championship level or above.

This means there will be no looking down into the lower leagues for bargains.

 

The report notes Leeds have considered Billy Sharp and Dwight Gayle in addition to Che Adams, but feel deals will be difficult.

Intriguingly it claims Leeds have a mystery striker in mind who does not play in England.

The report states: "A European target with goals at international level remains an option."

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

One credible option should be Andraz Sporar, who as we reported yesterday, has 20 goals for Slovan Bratislava, including Europa League goals this season.

He is available at £5 million, The Daily Record reported.

Leeds lost Eddie Nketiah, who was loaned out by Arsenal and recalled on January 1.

The Whites sit second in the league but their recent loss to Sheffield Wednesday felt similar to their defeats at the end of last season.

Not signing another goalscorer would be further leaving their promotion hopes to chance.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch