Report: Leeds still have mystery striker target, and specific criteria

Leeds United are still looking for a striker and the Yorkshire Evening Post report they have specific criteria.

The Whites reportedly are only considering strikers who have played and scored at Championship level or above.

This means there will be no looking down into the lower leagues for bargains.

The report notes Leeds have considered Billy Sharp and Dwight Gayle in addition to Che Adams, but feel deals will be difficult.

Intriguingly it claims Leeds have a mystery striker in mind who does not play in England.

The report states: "A European target with goals at international level remains an option."

One credible option should be Andraz Sporar, who as we reported yesterday, has 20 goals for Slovan Bratislava, including Europa League goals this season.

He is available at £5 million, The Daily Record reported.

Leeds lost Eddie Nketiah, who was loaned out by Arsenal and recalled on January 1.

The Whites sit second in the league but their recent loss to Sheffield Wednesday felt similar to their defeats at the end of last season.

Not signing another goalscorer would be further leaving their promotion hopes to chance.